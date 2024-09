It’s never too early to start planning your costume.. right!?

According to GMA, get ready to see trendy costumes like: Beetlejuice, Deadpool, Wolverine, and Garfield.

And couple costumes like: The Joker/Harley Quinn and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

There’s always the go-to costumes from movies like The Addams Family, Wizard of Oz, or Frankenstein too.

And in a pinch you can always be a hippie (pic above), a witch, vampire, princess, or an animal like a cat! 😺

HALLOWEEN IS 8 WEEKS FROM TODAY!