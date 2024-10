I realize that Halloween hasn’t happened yet but... I can’t believe they aired one of my favorite Hallmark Channel Christmas Movies the other day!!

It’s called A VERY MERRY MIX UP and it’s from 2013.

DVR’d it and happily watched it when I got home from work the other night!

Are you as obsessed with these movies, too? OR is it just me!?

Check this out for a list of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies coming up: https://www.hallmarkchannel.com/

Might just be THEE thing to do this weekend. 🎅🎄