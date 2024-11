Mariah Carey: All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MC

AND I think we’re playing most of these on the radio right now!🎄

Here are the TOP 10:

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU - MARIAH CAREY

JINGLE BELL ROCK - BOBBY HELMS

THE CHRISTMAS SONG - NAT KING COLE

A HOLLY JOLLY CHRISTMAS - BURL IVES

FELIZ NAVIDAD - JOSE FELICIANO

MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR - ANDY WILLIAMS

LAST CHRISTMAS - WHAM

LET IT SNOW! LET IT SNOW! LET IT SNOW! - DEAM MARTIN

WHITE CHRISTMAS - BING CROSBY

Get the complete list of 100 Greatest Holiday Songs according to Billboard HERE: https://www.billboard.com/charts/greatest-of-all-time-holiday-100-songs/