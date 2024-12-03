Grandma actually got run over by the REINDEER... kinda!

Remember that song? It happened in real life in upstate New York

Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer
By Mike Kruz

We all know that song by Elmo & Patsy called “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer”, right? Well... if you need a refresher... ⬇️⬇️

Now that you have that stuck in your head, let’s take you to Watertown, NY and a turkey trot there.

It was Thanksgiving Day, when a bunch of deer came charging through and knocked over a woman who was running in the turkey trot. Luckily, she wasn’t seriously hurt.

Check out the video below... ⬇️⬇️


While we know it was actually a deer and not a reindeer and also didn’t speak to the woman to find out if she has any grandkids, it’s probably the CLOSEST thing we get to the song this year.

At least we HOPE!

We must protect grandmas at all costs. 👵

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!