Grandma actually got run over by the REINDEER... kinda! Remember that song? It happened in real life in upstate New York

We all know that song by Elmo & Patsy called “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer”, right? Well... if you need a refresher... ⬇️⬇️

Now that you have that stuck in your head, let’s take you to Watertown, NY and a turkey trot there.

It was Thanksgiving Day, when a bunch of deer came charging through and knocked over a woman who was running in the turkey trot. Luckily, she wasn’t seriously hurt.

Check out the video below... ⬇️⬇️





While we know it was actually a deer and not a reindeer and also didn’t speak to the woman to find out if she has any grandkids, it’s probably the CLOSEST thing we get to the song this year.

At least we HOPE!

We must protect grandmas at all costs. 👵