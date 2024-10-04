Joan Vassos, a private school administrator from Rockland, MD, has been announced as the Golden Bachelorette. (ABC News)

Ya know, I think they should ALWAYS have Golden Bachelor/Bachelorette shows. I’m pretty hooked on these seasons!

💗 LOVE THE IDEA 💗

Spoilers ahead...

We have ONE Florida guy left on The Golden Bachelorette - Dan from Naples got a rose, Gregg from Longboat Key did not.

Gil got a rose on the Group Date, and Jonathan got a one-on-one date with Joan AND a rose!

At the rose ceremony, Joan gave roses to Guy, Dan, Gary, Jordan, Chock, Charles L., Keith and Mark.

Gregg, Charles K. and Kim did not get roses this time around.

So here’s my prediction so far. I think the Final Four will be: Mark, Keith, Jonathan, and Guy. And Mark as the next Golden Bachelor!? Just my predictions/thoughts..

Tell me yours!