The Golden Bachelorette

DID YOU WATCH LAST NIGHT!?

The Final Four guys had the opportunity to introduce Joan to their families on the show last night.. in 3 different cities. Only 3 because both Jordan and Pascal both live in Chicago. This was a first for Bachelor Nation! She also visited Guy in Reno, Nevada and Chock in Wichita, Kansas.

So my pick? Now I’m thinking Pascal for the win! She keeps saying he’s similar to her late husband and that sometimes you need to take a leap of faith sooooo...

We’ll see.

All the men had great hometown dates with her and she seemed to get along with all of their families.

Pascal took her to his BEAUTIFUL salon in Chicago. Wow, it looked nice. She got the VIP treatment there, then met his family. To me, she fit right in and his kids love her! He did tell her he was still healing from a break up last year and was very much in love at the time so maybe this is where the take a leap of faith applies.

Jordan’s visit went very well, but Joan did say that he was the most reserved of all the men and he didn’t really let her know what he was feeling and where he stood. Ultimately, Jordan went home and will not be part of the Fantasy Suites next week..

Guy took Joan to a gorgeous spot in Lake Tahoe. He seems very much into this relationship and making it work. His family all liked Joan and could see that he was very happy.

Chock’s visit was the most emotional. He lost his Mother during the filming of the show and his family gathered around to plant a tree for her and say some beautiful words about the matriarch of the family. While Chock’s Father seemed to tell him he could see he was in love with Joan - Chock didn’t admit to it and said he was getting there.

So, it’s down to three men now: Pascal, Guy, Chock

Who do you think wins??