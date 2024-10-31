Joan Vassos, a private school administrator from Rockland, MD, has been announced as the Golden Bachelorette. (ABC News)

Here’s a quick recap from last night’s show.. my predictions this season have been WAY off!!!!

I think Joan really wanted to choose Pascal - however he made the decision for her. And that decision was - it’s not going to happen between the two of them. Sniff! He said he thinks of her as a “friend” which is not good when you’re supposed to be proposing to someone in a couple days. So, there doesn’t need to be rose ceremony because Chock and Guy are the only guys left.

Joan had two great dates with them, which is awesome. Both Guy and Chock seem very invested in making this work and seem to be genuinely falling in love with her.

The question is - will that be enough for Joan?

She decided the Fantasy Suites would only be there to give them some privacy from the cameras and some alone time to keep getting to know one another.

And this all happened in TAHITI! Nice!

Pascal shut things down immediately. I don’t even think they had dinner. He was totally honest about his feelings