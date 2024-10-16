Joan Vassos, a private school administrator from Rockland, MD, has been announced as the Golden Bachelorette. (ABC News)

Last Wednesday night we were a little preoccupied with Hurricane Milton soooo here’s a quick recap before tonight’s show:

Joan has 7 men left! That went fast!

Last week, Joan had one on one dates with Jordan and Guy. They both got roses on the dates.

Chock also received a group date rose, but had to leave the show after hearing about his Mom’s passing. Very sad. Joan said he was the first person she could actually see a life with and totally understood, but was sad to see him leave. Chock returned towards the end of the show after having a difficult week and hopes to continue their journey..

At the rose ceremony Joan gave rose to to Pascal, Jonathan, Mark and Keith. Gil, Gary, Charles and Dan went home.