The Golden Bachelorette

Joan Vassos, a private school administrator from Rockland, MD, has been announced as the Golden Bachelorette. (ABC News)

By Kristy Knight

Last Wednesday night we were a little preoccupied with Hurricane Milton soooo here’s a quick recap before tonight’s show:

Joan has 7 men left! That went fast!

Last week, Joan had one on one dates with Jordan and Guy. They both got roses on the dates.

Chock also received a group date rose, but had to leave the show after hearing about his Mom’s passing. Very sad. Joan said he was the first person she could actually see a life with and totally understood, but was sad to see him leave. Chock returned towards the end of the show after having a difficult week and hopes to continue their journey..

At the rose ceremony Joan gave rose to to Pascal, Jonathan, Mark and Keith. Gil, Gary, Charles and Dan went home.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!