The Golden Bachelorette Starts This Week!

Joan Vassos, a private school administrator from Rockland, MD, has been announced as the Golden Bachelorette. (ABC News)

The first ever - GOLDEN BACHELORETTE!

Joan’s season of the very first Golden Bachelorette begins this week - on Sept 18th! Are you having a watch party!?

Joan will have her pick of 24 men, ages 57-69 years old.

Joan has four children. Her husband passed away in January of 2021, after 32 years of marriage.

Will Joan find love again? And will she pick someone from Florida?

Watch for 64 year old Dan - a private investigator from Naples and 64 year old Gregg - a retired University VP from Longboat Key.