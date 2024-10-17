The Golden Bachelorette - Recap

JOAN VASSOS THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - Ò105Ó - With hometown visits looming, Joan and her men head into an exciting and crucial week of dates, including a helicopter ride, a fun-filled day of bowling and a luxurious yacht trip. Later, Joan navigates choices greatly influencing her journey ahead. WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16 (8:00-9:30 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Gilles Mingasson) JOAN VASSOS (Gilles Mingasson/Disney)

One of my friends told me this morning that watching The Golden Bachelorette last night felt so good because it brought back a bit of “normalcy” to her life. It has certainly been a roller coaster the past few weeks around here.. I’ll give you a bit of a recap on the show, but if you’re not caught up yet, WATCH IT FIRST!

Spoilers from last night..

Joan had a on on one date with Keith - he opened up about his wife’s addiction issues and how he separated his daughters from that situation and they haven’t spoken to her in about 10/12 years. It was a deep conversation, but in the end Keith didn’t get a rose during the date - or later at the rose ceremony.

Joan had decided not to give out any roses until the ceremony itself.

She did a group bowling date and her second one on one date was with Mark. Mark is someone I’ve been pulling for and I actually predict that HE might be the next Golden Bachelor, but we’ll see. Joan pointed out he is quiet and she didn’t really get to know him much before this date. In the end Mark was sent home BEFORE the rose ceremony.

In the end, Keith, Mark, and Jonathan were all sent home.

And the Hometown Dates go to: Pascal, Chock, Guy and Jordan