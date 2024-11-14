The Golden Bachelorette Picks A Winner

JOAN VASSOS, CHOCK THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE - Ò103Ó - Joan and her men dive into another exciting week, starting with a glitzy outing in Las Vegas, a spirited kickball game and a whimsical horseback ride. In the end, a surprise guest joins Joan as she faces a pivotal decision WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Gilles Mingasson) JOAN VASSOS, CHOCK (Gilles Mingasson/Disney)

Well, the process worked for Joan and she fell in love!

CHOCK was chosen last night on the season finale of The Golden Bachelorette and the two of them are now happily engaged.

Joan’s family met Chock and seemed to like him very much. They just want their Mom to be happy. He told Joan that he loved her and event though he was a bit disappointed that she didn’t say it back, he still planned to propose to her if he was the last man there.

Instead of making Guy go through meeting her family and waiting to see if he was the one who was offered the final rose, she went to his room and had a heart to heart with him.. there were tears and it was pretty sad to watch. Poor Guy!

During the After The Final Rose show Joan even told Guy, “In any other situation, I would have been with you, because we would have had more time… It was absolutely nothing you did.” Soooo um... what does that mean?

Anyway, Joan and Chock seem happy and I’m so glad there was a nice ending of her journey to find love - again.

Coming up next, Grant Ellis will be the next Bachelor and his season starts on Jan. 27. Then, Bachelor in Paradise.. I certainly hope there will be more GOLDEN Bachelor/Bachelorette shows. I’m hooked!