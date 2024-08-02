Going To The Movies?

Are you planning on a movie weekend? Am I the only person who hasn’t seen Deadpool & Wolverine yet!?!

I saw Twisters and it was really good.. as you’re watching it I think you’ll notice lots of similarities to the original Twister from 1996.

I also saw A Quiet Place: Day One.. different than I thought it would be, but very good.

Longlegs.. who has seen this movie? Don’t think this is for me. Especially after seeing the “before and after” videos on TikTok!!

The Fabulous Four.. I told my girlfriends we should do lunch then see this movie and make a day of it!

Harold And The Purple Crayon opens this weekend, too. Lots of choices. I hope you have a GREAT weekend!







