Giving Tuesday

#GivingTuesday
There’s still time to give today. In fact, there’s time to give EVERY DAY!
Just some ideas:
- Get a collection together for non-perishable food at work, home, neighborhood. Deliver the collection to a local food pantry.
- Donate gift cards to a shelter or families that need help this holiday season.
- Collect new toys and donate them to children spending the holidays in the hospital.
- Make blankets for those receiving treatment.
There are SO MANY ways you can get involved and GIVE! 🙂