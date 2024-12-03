Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday 2024
By Kristy Knight

#GivingTuesday

There’s still time to give today. In fact, there’s time to give EVERY DAY!

Just some ideas:

  • Get a collection together for non-perishable food at work, home, neighborhood. Deliver the collection to a local food pantry.
  • Donate gift cards to a shelter or families that need help this holiday season.
  • Collect new toys and donate them to children spending the holidays in the hospital.
  • Make blankets for those receiving treatment.

There are SO MANY ways you can get involved and GIVE! 🙂

