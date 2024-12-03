Giving Tuesday

#GivingTuesday

There’s still time to give today. In fact, there’s time to give EVERY DAY!

Just some ideas:

Get a collection together for non-perishable food at work, home, neighborhood. Deliver the collection to a local food pantry.

Donate gift cards to a shelter or families that need help this holiday season.

Collect new toys and donate them to children spending the holidays in the hospital.

Make blankets for those receiving treatment.

There are SO MANY ways you can get involved and GIVE! 🙂