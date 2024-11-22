Get ready to emBARK on a cruise with your 4-legged friend! A vacation truly gone to the dogs 🐶

Better pack your swimsuit, flip flops and dog treats!

Margaritaville at Sea’s newest ship, Islander, is planning to accommodate 250 pet dogs along with their 2-legged friends, for a special cruise set to sail from Tampa in November of the new year.

Expect a lot of dog shows, trainings, parades and of course doggy bowls for your buddy to stay refreshed while you sip on margaritas by the pool.

Speaking of pool, I couldn’t help to picture a doggy in googles in the pool while thinking of this cruise... see above!