Get ready to emBARK on a cruise with your 4-legged friend!

A vacation truly gone to the dogs 🐶

Doggy goggles
By Mike Kruz

Better pack your swimsuit, flip flops and dog treats!

Margaritaville at Sea’s newest ship, Islander, is planning to accommodate 250 pet dogs along with their 2-legged friends, for a special cruise set to sail from Tampa in November of the new year.

Expect a lot of dog shows, trainings, parades and of course doggy bowls for your buddy to stay refreshed while you sip on margaritas by the pool.

Speaking of pool, I couldn’t help to picture a doggy in googles in the pool while thinking of this cruise... see above!

Read more about it: HERE!

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

