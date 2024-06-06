It’s that time of year again! June 15th is the Gelatin Plunge and we need your help to make a difference in the lives of the children and families supported by the Children’s Cancer Center. Over 600 hundred people have slid down a slide (plunged) into a pool filled with 2,000 gallons of orange gelatin! It’s a wonderful event that brings awareness and donations to this incredible cause. And, it’s fun!

Ann Kelly and I hope raise as much money as possible for these families and YOU can help! Thank you so much for your support.

Learn more about the Gelatin Plunge here: https://www.wduv.com/fp/gelatin-plunge-2/

Please donate here: https://app.giveffect.com/teams/22292-dove-105-5