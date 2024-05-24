Gavin DeGraw Was Here! More Concerts Coming Our Way..

Gavin DeGraw

By Kristy Knight

I was able to introduce and get a pic with Gavin DeGraw last month at The Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival. Fun times! We hooked you up with tickets to his show AND we’re sending to you see so many others, FOR FREE! Check out our Contest Page and get signed up for your favorites. Here are some of the ones available:

Rolling Stones - June 3rd - Camping World Stadium

Justin Timberlake - June 14th - Amalie

Santana/Counting Crows - June 16th - Amalie

Janet Jackson - July 16th - Midflorida Credit Union Amp

UB40 - August 8th - The Baycare Sound

Train/REO - August 20th - Midflorida Credit Union Amp




