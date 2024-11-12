Gasparilla Info (Not To Rush Things Or Anything..)

Gasparilla Boat

By Kristy Knight

If you’re a planner.. you may want to get THIS in the calendar! The Gasparilla Children’s Parade takes place on January 18th, 2025.

The main Gasparilla Pirate Fest, Parade, and Invasion will be Jan. 25, 2025.

  • Gasparilla Invasion Brunch: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Gasparilla Invasion: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Gasparilla Parade of Pirates: 2 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
  • Gasparilla Pirate Fest Stage Performances: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

More Gasparilla events include:

  • Gasparilla Music Festival: Feb. 14 - 16, 2025
  • Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic: Feb. 22 and 23, 2025

Find out more info and get events HERE: https://baynews9.com/fl/tampa/entertainment/2024/11/07/what-day-is-gasparilla-2025

