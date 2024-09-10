Game Shows Are Good for the Brain! 🧠

It’s become part of your nightly routine. Sitting down after dinner and watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune for some entertainment. Well, did you know that your favorite game shows also help to sharpen your brain?

It’s true! Experts say we can boost our problem-solving skills, improve memory and strengthen the mind when we focus on those types of programming. Game shows have us pay close attention, process information quickly and problem-solve or recall knowledge, depending on the particular show.

How to become a "Jeopardy!" contestant





Feed the body with a healthy dinner and then feed the brain with those nightly game shows... and if you eat a little earlier, you’ll even have 30 minutes to squeeze in a walk and work out that body too!

• Read more in the New York Post.