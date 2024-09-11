Football & Movies

It’s Football Season! 🏈
According to sportscasting.com, NFL fans will have to pay about $15.02 for a beer and a hot dog at a stadium. And apparently, that’s about the price at Ray Jay soooo..
Keep in mind there are tailgating options and you can eat all the hot dogs you want at your tailgate party, add chips and dessert, too!
There are also TWO Holiday movies coming out that are apparently based on the love story between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce:
THE HALLMARK CHANNEL MOVIE CALLED HOLIDAY TOUCHDOWN: A CHIEFS LOVE STORY AND A LIFETIME MOVIE CALLED CHRISTMAS IN THE SPOTLIGHT
Will you be watching!? 🎄❄️