Flying Over The Holidays?

Boarding procedure FILE PHOTO: American Airlines is using technology to help crack down on passengers who try to jump the line. (Andrii - stock.adobe.com)

I’m from Wisconsin and fly back and forth between TPA and MKE often! Luckily, neither of those airports are on these lists.

See if yours is and keep it in mind while traveling throughout the holiday season - from nypost.com

ALL THE INFO’S HERE: https://nypost.com/2024/11/04/lifestyle/top-10-airports-with-the-most-holiday-delays-revealed/

Top 10 US Commercial Airports Ranked By Total Number Of Delays

San Francisco International Airport (1,568 total delays)

Harry Reid International Airport, formerly McCarran International Airport (1,511)

Miami International Airport (1,073)

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (856)

John F. Kennedy International Airport (821)

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (718)

LaGuardia Airport (667)

Palm Beach International Airport (631)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (545)

Seattle/Tacoma International Airport (509)

Top 10 US Commercial Airports Ranked By Average Delay Time

Chicago Midway Airport (127 minutes)

Naples Municipal Airport (110 minutes)

Palm Beach International Airport (92 minutes)

Eagle County Regional Airport (85 minutes)

Boston Logan International Airport (78 minutes)

Westchester County Airport (71 minutes)

Hector International Airport (60 minutes)

Southwest Florida International Airport (58 minutes)

San Francisco International Airport (55 minutes)

Santa Barbara Airport (50 minutes)



