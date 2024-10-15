Florida’s favorite season is here! Stone crab season 😋

October 15th through May 1st... it’s a tradition unlike any other

Stone crab season

By Mike Kruz

Sure, some parts of the country get seasons like autumn, winter, spring and summer, whereas it’s hot and humid seemingly ALL year long here!

However, we do have seasons... Hurricane season (ughh) and Stone crab season, which starts today!

Now through May 1st, is a busy time for fishermen in the Sunshine State, setting traps for these little guys, known best for the tender, sweet meat found in their claws.

In fact, did you know that stone crabs are considered a sustainable seafood option because they can regenerate their claws? It’s true. On average, it takes 18 months to regenerate one of their claws with many stone crabs harvested with this in mind.

So pass the claws, mustard sauce and some creamed spinach and hash browns, because... is there any other way to do it?! 😋



Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!