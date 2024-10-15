Florida’s favorite season is here! Stone crab season 😋

Sure, some parts of the country get seasons like autumn, winter, spring and summer, whereas it’s hot and humid seemingly ALL year long here!

However, we do have seasons... Hurricane season (ughh) and Stone crab season, which starts today!

Now through May 1st, is a busy time for fishermen in the Sunshine State, setting traps for these little guys, known best for the tender, sweet meat found in their claws.

In fact, did you know that stone crabs are considered a sustainable seafood option because they can regenerate their claws? It’s true. On average, it takes 18 months to regenerate one of their claws with many stone crabs harvested with this in mind.

So pass the claws, mustard sauce and some creamed spinach and hash browns, because... is there any other way to do it?! 😋







