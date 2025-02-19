Florida with THREE of the top 10 BEST BEACHES in the country!

TripAdvisor is back with the winners of their Traveler’s Choice Awards for the Best Beaches of 2025 and there’s a familiar Florida beach back in the top spot!
Here in the U.S. Florida’s Siesta Beach in Siesta Key is number one, thanks to its clear water, powder sand and the weather! Visitors find it best in April and May, then again in September and October. In fact, Siesta Beach’s high marks were also good enough for the 4th best in the WORLD too!
The best beach in the world is Elafonissi Beach in Crete, Greece, but check out the full rankings below.
Traveler’s Choice Top Ten Beaches In The U.S.
(click here for the complete list)
- Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, Florida
- Poipu Beach Park – Poipu, Hawaii
- Ka’anapali Beach – Maui, Hawaii
- La Jolla Cove – La Jolla, California
- Waikiki Beach – Oahu, Hawaii
- Clearwater Beach – Clearwater, Florida
- Driftwood Beach – Jekyll Island, Georgia
- Punalu’u Black Sand Beach – Pahala, Hawaii
- Bahia Honda State Park – Big Pine Key, Florida
- Ho’okipa Beach Park – Maui, Hawaii
Traveler’s Choice Top Ten Beaches In The World
(click here for the complete list)
- Elafonissi Beach – Crete, Greece
- Banana Beach – Phuket, Thailand
- Eagle Beach – Oranjestad, Aruba
- Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, Florida
- Praia da Falésia – Algarve, Portugal
- Playa Varadero – Varadero, Cuba
- Bavaro Beach – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Playa de Muro Beach – Mallorca, Spain
- Kelingking Beach – Nusa Penida, Indonesia
- Myrtos Beach – Kefalonia Island, Greece
Read more here: TripAdvisor