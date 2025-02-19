Florida with THREE of the top 10 BEST BEACHES in the country! Including number 1! Any guesses?

TripAdvisor is back with the winners of their Traveler’s Choice Awards for the Best Beaches of 2025 and there’s a familiar Florida beach back in the top spot!

Here in the U.S. Florida’s Siesta Beach in Siesta Key is number one, thanks to its clear water, powder sand and the weather! Visitors find it best in April and May, then again in September and October. In fact, Siesta Beach’s high marks were also good enough for the 4th best in the WORLD too!

The best beach in the world is Elafonissi Beach in Crete, Greece, but check out the full rankings below.

Traveler’s Choice Top Ten Beaches In The U.S.

(click here for the complete list)

Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, Florida

Poipu Beach Park – Poipu, Hawaii

Ka’anapali Beach – Maui, Hawaii

La Jolla Cove – La Jolla, California

Waikiki Beach – Oahu, Hawaii

Clearwater Beach – Clearwater, Florida

Driftwood Beach – Jekyll Island, Georgia

Punalu’u Black Sand Beach – Pahala, Hawaii

Bahia Honda State Park – Big Pine Key, Florida

Ho’okipa Beach Park – Maui, Hawaii

Traveler’s Choice Top Ten Beaches In The World

(click here for the complete list)

Elafonissi Beach – Crete, Greece

Banana Beach – Phuket, Thailand

Eagle Beach – Oranjestad, Aruba

Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, Florida

Praia da Falésia – Algarve, Portugal

Playa Varadero – Varadero, Cuba

Bavaro Beach – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Playa de Muro Beach – Mallorca, Spain

Kelingking Beach – Nusa Penida, Indonesia

Myrtos Beach – Kefalonia Island, Greece

Read more here: TripAdvisor