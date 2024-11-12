A Florida opossum spotted walking in circles...

Have you seen this video of the opossum spotted walking in circles in the Orlando area??

New intake: picked up this opossum today at a hospital. Drove an hour to pick it up in the pouring rain. Poor thing After examining him. I determined He Wasn’t hit by a car thinking inner ear infection. He is the cutest opossum I’ve ever seen. For being a wild opossum he’s in great shape. Huge thank you to Monica who called and got it into a box and the security guard who put cones up to protect it. Posted by Little Bit Wildlife Rescue on Wednesday, November 6, 2024

It turns out that the poor little guy didn’t have rabies or a brain injury, as suspected, but instead... an EAR INFECTION!

We all know how much something like that can throw off our equilibrium, after all!

Worried for the opossum’s wellbeing, Elizabeth Azzarello of Little Bit Wildlife Rescue, was called in to check him out. She took him home, gave him antibiotics and in a few days... voila! His ear infection was all cleared up!

