Florida crosses the 23 MILLION mark for the first time EVER

More people than ever are soaking up the sun in the Sunshine State, with Florida’s population crossing the 23 million resident mark for the first time, as of April 1 estimates.

Looking at state demographic estimates, WAY MORE people are moving in than out, making us the third most populous state, after California and Texas.

Florida added almost 359,000 people last year, which is on par with the average of around 365,000 each year this decade.

If you’re not from here, what led you to move here? The weather? Lack of state taxes? Job?

Send me an email ➡️ HERE!