Florida the best state for singles? According to some new data from WalletHub, they say yes!

With Valentine’s Day here on Friday, WalletHub tried to determine what the best and worst states for single people are!

Not sure if I agree, because dating out here can be rough, but after evaluating 29 key indicators of dating-friendliness, stuff like online dating opportunities, the number of single adults and the cost of going to the movies, FLORIDA was TOPS on the list!

So, in your opinion, what makes The Sunshine State GREAT for dating? What makes it BAD?

