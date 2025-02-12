Florida the best state for singles?

According to some new data from WalletHub, they say yes!

Florida dating
By Mike Kruz

With Valentine’s Day here on Friday, WalletHub tried to determine what the best and worst states for single people are!

Not sure if I agree, because dating out here can be rough, but after evaluating 29 key indicators of dating-friendliness, stuff like online dating opportunities, the number of single adults and the cost of going to the movies, FLORIDA was TOPS on the list!

So, in your opinion, what makes The Sunshine State GREAT for dating? What makes it BAD?

Would love to hear from you! E-mail me ➡️ HERE!

Read more here ➡️ WalletHub

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

