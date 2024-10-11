The Florida Aquarium & their very own “March of the Penguins”

Penguins move to higher ground at The Florida Aquarium ahead of Hurricane Milton

penguins

By Mike Kruz

On the air, I mentioned briefly, of some of the efforts needed by places like ZooTampa and The Florida Aquarium ahead of storms, to ensure their animals are hunkered down in safe areas!

Check out cuteness overload from the Aquarium and their very own “March of the Penguins”. On October 8th, crews moved nine penguins from their first-floor habitat to higher, safer ground.

See some of that video (courtesy of The Florida Aquarium) below... ⬇️⬇️

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

