I saw this notebook in Disney Springs last weekend and loved the saying: EVERY ADVENTURE REQUIRES A FIRST STEP - CHESHIRE CAT!

According to visitflorida.com here are some of the top adventures you could have in our State:

PADDLE BOARDING, SOUTH WALTON

MANATEES, HOMOSASSA SPRINGS

ZIPLINING, OCALA

KITE BOARDING, ST PETE

HIKING, FLORIDA CAVERNS STATE PARK

AIRBOATING, EVERGLADES

CORAL REEF, KEY LARGO

HORSEBACK RIDING, AMELIA ISLAND

BIOLUMINESCENT KAYAKING, SPACE COAST

SNOKELING, DRY TORTUGAS