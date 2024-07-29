Filling In For Ann Kelly This Week..

ann kelly

By Kristy Knight

Ann is on vacation - so you’ll hear me bright and early every morning this week!

Listen for Dove Morning Trivia again tomorrow at 7:10am. I’ve got FIN FEST tickets to giveaway tomorrow and Wednesday too. The event is at The BayCare Sound on Thursday and we’ve got the BEST seats in the house to giveaway! They’re doing a tribute to Jimmy Buffett and even showing the movie JAWS.

Plus, don’t miss INFO TO GO at 7:40am each weekday morning. Find out about a few big things going on.

And What’s Good in Tampa Bay at 6:10am and 8:40am each weekday morning, too.

