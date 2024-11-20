HELP US FEED THE BAY this Friday, November 22nd. Join 105.5 The Dove at the Walmart Supercenter off 275 on Dale Mabry in Tampa.

We’re partnering with Metropolitan Ministries for our annual Feed the Bay food drive! The need this year is more important than ever due to the devastation of the storms. Let’s make sure every family has a warm holiday meal this holiday season!

Ann Kelly will kick it off at 6am Friday morning - and I’ll finish the broadcast from 3pm - 7pm.

We’ll be collecting donations outside Walmart at 1505 N Dale Mabry.

Join us!



