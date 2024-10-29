The Exorcist: Freaking people out for 51 years!

Check out this video of people fainting and losing their minds in 1973

The Exorcist movie poster

By Mike Kruz

“Do you like scary movies?” 😱

Well... not that one, but in general, do you like the rush of adrenaline you get from a good scare on the big or small screen?

I re-watched The Exorcist the other night (btw Xfinity has a TON of horror movies OnDemand for spooky season) and it still holds up!

But, are you old enough to remember when it came out in 1973 and all the reports of people fainting and throwing up while watching the movie?

Someone dug up an old news segment covering just that. See below... ⬇️⬇️

Mike Kruz

I love music. It's really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

