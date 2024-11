Viral sensation Moo Deng has her own song CHONBURI, THAILAND - NOVEMBER 11: Moo Deng walks around her enclosure at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo on November 11, 2024 in Chonburi, Thailand. Moo Deng, a pygmy hippo born on July 10, 2024, at Thailand's Khao Kheow Open Zoo, became a global viral sensation, drawing thousands of visitors daily and boosting the local economy. Her popularity led the zoo to sell Moo Deng-themed merchandise, partner with Thai brands, and limit visitor time to just 5 minutes to reduce wait times. "Moo Deng," meaning "bouncy pork" in Thai, reflects the baby hippo's feisty nature. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images) (Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

The Internet still isn’t over Moo Deng, the pygmy hippo that went viral in September.

She now has a catchy theme song, making the rounds on YouTube.

Check it out below! ⬇️⬇️