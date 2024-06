Just another beautiful day hanging out in Dunedin. Perfect for grabbing lunch, watching the boats, and enjoying the view! Just another beautiful day hanging out in Dunedin. Perfect for grabbing lunch, watching the boats, and enjoying the view!

I always say that there are so many places to escape to in our area. You can truly feel like you’re on vacation - even for a couple hours. If you haven’t been to Dunedin in awhile, it may be time for a visit! If you love watching boats and hanging out by the water - this is the place to go. Grab some lunch, stroll through the marina, and even catch a sunset! I took this video a few weeks ago - it was such a perfect and peaceful day. The weather wasn’t even too hot.. yet!