Double Feature Friday

double feature friday

By Kristy Knight

Tomorrow (9/6/) I’ll be playing two back-to-back songs from the 1982 movie, An Officer and A Gentleman. I love watching Richard Gere and Debra Winger in this movie.. and when he carries her off.. I know, TEARS!

105.5 The Dove kicks off every weekend with DOUBLE FEATURE FRIDAY! I play two songs from some of your favorite movies, ask a trivia question, and giveaway a prize.

Tomorrow’s prize is STOMP at Ruth Eckerd Hall in March!

Here’s the # to call to try and win: 888-723-9388.

Double Feature Friday happens every Friday afternoon at 3:30pm. GOOD LUCK!

