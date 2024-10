Trying to get back on track this week with DOUBLE FEATURE FRIDAY at 3:30pm on Friday afternoon!

This week it will be songs from... the Back To The Future movies! AND you could win tickets to see the Trans Siberian Orchestra at Amalie Arena on Dec 15th!

I’ll play two back to back songs from the movies, ask a trivia question, and grab a winner.

Keep this # handy and be listening this Friday afternoon: 888-723-9388

GOOD LUCK!