Tomorrow listen for DOUBLE FEATURE FRIDAY at 3:30pm. This week, I’ll be playing two back-to-back songs from the movie, Christmas With The Kranks.

Yes, Double Feature Friday has gone CHRISTMAS!

Plus, I’ll be asking a trivia question from the movie and giving away 2 tickets to Winter Seltzerland.

We kick off the weekend each Friday with DOUBLE FEATURE FRIDAY. Listen to win!

GOOD LUCK!