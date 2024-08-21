For Double Feature Friday this week, I’ll be playing two back-to-back songs from the movie, Armageddon from 1988. So brush up on your trivia from that movie!

I’ve always loved the emotional scene with Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck - Ben screaming that he loves him, etc... AHHHHH! Gets to me every time!

This week, I’ll have Hootie & The Blowfish tickets to giveaway. They be in Tampa on Sept. 26th at the Mid Florida Amp!!

Listen at 3:30pm every Friday to play along and keep this # handy for the trivia question: 888-723-9388.

Good Luck!