I’m filling in for Ann Kelly this week, and Mike Kruz is filling in for me! BUT, you can still win with DOUBLE FEATURE FRIDAY at 3:30pm on Friday!

This week, we’ll be playing two back to back songs from the movie, Charlie’s Angels 2000. So brush up on that movie and your trivia!

Up for grabs this week, tickets to see Christopher Cross at the Capitol Theatre on August 6th.

Listen on Friday to win!