Tomorrow (8/30) I’ll be playing two back-to-back songs from the movie, Desperately Seeking Susan, starring Madonna.

DOUBLE FEATURE FRIDAY happens every Friday afternoon at 3:30pm. I play two songs, then ask a trivia question, and giveaway a prize.

Play along each week!

The prize tomorrow will be CREED tickets. They’ll be here on Sept 20th at the MidFlorida Amp in Tampa.

We want to get you in for free! GOOD LUCK!