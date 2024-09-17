Double Feature Friday

double feature friday

By Kristy Knight

We kick off the weekend every Friday afternoon at 3:30pm with DOUBLE FEATURE FRIDAY!

Hope you can play along again this Friday..

I’ll play two back-to-back songs from the movie, Shrek 2, Friday Sept 20th. I’ll ask a trivia question from the movie, and if you’re caller #10 with the correct answer, you’re going to see Melissa Etheridge and Jewel at The BayCare Sound on Sept 26th! IT’S THAT EASY.

Keep this # handy and be ready to call in and win: 888-723-9388

AND check out my interview with Melissa Etheridge here: https://www.wduv.com/on-air/melissa-etheridge-interview/4N42R55LAJH5DHEB27BUQGKEOY/

