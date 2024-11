Yes, it’s true! Double Feature Friday has gone - CHRISTMAS!

This Friday I’ll be playing two back-to-back songs from the movie, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, from 2000 with Jim Carrey!

AND I’ll ask a trivia question from that movie too. You could win tickets to Trans Siberian Orchestra!!🎄🎼

Listen at 3:30pm every Friday and play along.

This is the # you’ll need: 888-723-9388

GOOD LUCK!