Double Feature Friday

Double feature friday

By Kristy Knight

Double Feature Friday happens again tomorrow (5/31/24) and I hope you play along! Every Friday at 3:30pm I play back to back songs from your favorite movies and tomorrow, I’m featuring songs from Molly Ringwald movies! Hard to believe she’s 56 years old now - I still think of her as a teenager in Pretty in Pink, The Breakfast Club, and Sixteen Candles. Time is flying by - and I’m getting older too! 😒

After the two songs play, I’ll ask a trivia question for a prize. It’s fun and maybe you’ll even learn a tidbit or two from the movies you love.

Tomorrow you could win RAYS tickets for their game on 6/28! Just listen at 3:30pm every Friday to win prizes and kick off your weekend with us!

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!