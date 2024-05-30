Double Feature Friday happens again tomorrow (5/31/24) and I hope you play along! Every Friday at 3:30pm I play back to back songs from your favorite movies and tomorrow, I’m featuring songs from Molly Ringwald movies! Hard to believe she’s 56 years old now - I still think of her as a teenager in Pretty in Pink, The Breakfast Club, and Sixteen Candles. Time is flying by - and I’m getting older too! 😒

After the two songs play, I’ll ask a trivia question for a prize. It’s fun and maybe you’ll even learn a tidbit or two from the movies you love.

Tomorrow you could win RAYS tickets for their game on 6/28! Just listen at 3:30pm every Friday to win prizes and kick off your weekend with us!