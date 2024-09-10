I just watched The Secret of My Success with Michael J. Fox on Netflix. I think it this is the final month you can watch it soooo... might want to check it out.

Heard two really good songs in the movie! And thought about DOUBLE FEATURE FRIDAY!

Yes, this Friday I’ll be playing two back-to-back songs from this movie and asking a trivia question about it, too. You could win tickets to see Boy George and Squeeze at The BayCare Sound on Sept 20th! So brush up on your trivia from the movie, The Secret of My Success, and let’s have some fun.

Play along with us every Friday afternoon at 3:30pm! It’s a fun way to get into the weekend with 105.5 The Dove.







