We’re only days away from this show and you don’t want to miss it!!!! REGISTER HERE: https://www.wduv.com/fp/squeeze-boy-george/

You could win FREE tickets to The BayCare Sound on Friday night (Sept 20th)! Get into your weekend singing a bunch of familiar and fun songs from these iconic singers/musicians.

Bringing back the music we know and love from the 70s and 80s.. YOU KNOW THIS SHOW WILL BE FUN!

Good Luck!🎵