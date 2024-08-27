Do You Know Someone Who Is ALWAYS LATE?

Daylight saving time is coming up GERMANY, BONN - Daylight saving time begins Nov. 1, 2020. On Halloween night, you should set your clock back one hour. (Photo by Ulrich Baumgarten via Getty Images/U. Baumgarten via Getty Images)

..or maybe it’s you!? 🤔

So this topic came up on TikTok. Should you tell your late friend an earlier time - every time you plan to meet up? Restaurant reservations at 8:30pm? Tell them 8pm.

You get the idea. But is it WRONG?

There’s no real answer here, I guess. Some say you should never lie. Some say go ahead and lie because they’re the one being rude. Some say talk to them about it, but that can go wrong too... AND then there’s always the “just stop inviting them” answer.

Have you dealt with this before? If so, how did you handle it?