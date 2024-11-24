DIY Gift Baskets

You can do this! And make it looks SO pretty! What a great gift idea, and nice presentation:

CHOOSE A CONTAINER: Basket, Bucket, Tin Pail, other ideas?

ADD FILLER: Tissue Paper, Cushion Items, Crinkle Paper, anything to make it look pretty and full

ARRANGE ITEMS: Tallest items go in the back

ADD A NICE LABEL: Twine or Ribbon

Wrap it up and put a bow on it.

And what you FILL the gift basket with is up to you - coffees, candles, bath soaps, kitchen products, etc.. get creative.

What does the person you’re giving the gift to, love?



