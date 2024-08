MONEY!!!!!! You could win $1,000 by listening to 105.5 The Dove every weekday! We give you keywords at 8am, 10am, Noon, 2pm, and 5pm for your chance to win!

Maybe your HAPPY PLACE is the mall.. or a restaurant at the beach.. or being at a show... we want to help you do all the things you love with some extra CASH.

And those credit cards?? UGH! We can help you with those, too.

Listen every weekday to win.