Day Trip Idea

Day trip anyone?

One of my favorite places to go - for the beauty, peace, and pure awe - is Bok Tower Gardens! It’s in Lake Wales and an easy drive from Tampa Bay.

This, in my opinion, is the perfect day trip and fun for the entire family. They even have a children’s garden area, and the kids can feed the coy fish that surround the tower. You can walk their many trails and explore all their garden areas, too.

But one the best and most relaxing parts of visiting Bok Tower Gardens is laying on a blanket in front of the tower and listening to the amazing music. They call it The Singing Tower for a reason, and they have a list of times that the carillon will play so you can plan ahead. They have a cafe and wonderful gift shop, too!

We try to visit Bok Tower a couple times a year - both in the warmer and cooler weather for two different experiences. (The tower plays holiday music during holiday season, as well.) 🎄

Make sure to take lots of pictures! It’s absolutely gorgeous and I can’t wait to go back!