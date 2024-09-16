Dating Tips For 2025.. (or now)

Saw this article about finding your person.. soooo what do you think?

According to muscleandfitness.com here are some Tips For Finding LOVE: 💗

1) Stop Making Excuses - there’s someone for everyone. Maybe re-evaluate your standards?

2) Try Online Dating - do you know people that have met their SO online? Did it work out well for them? Ask the people you know.

3) Looks Don’t Matter That Much - so true. Sometime giving a person a chance of a few dates can completely change everything. Personality and good conversation really do mean A LOT.

4) Don’t Have A Typical Date - rollerblading anyone? Think outside the box and do something fun, or adventurous. Whether there’s a love connection or not, it will be a fun and memorable date for both of you.

5) Be Romantic - actually calling someone and saying you had a great time (not after 3 days) and bringing them flowers isn’t a bad thing! 😉







