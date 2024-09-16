Dating Tips For 2025.. (or now)

love

By Kristy Knight

Saw this article about finding your person.. soooo what do you think?

According to muscleandfitness.com here are some Tips For Finding LOVE: 💗

1) Stop Making Excuses - there’s someone for everyone. Maybe re-evaluate your standards?

2) Try Online Dating - do you know people that have met their SO online? Did it work out well for them? Ask the people you know.

3) Looks Don’t Matter That Much - so true. Sometime giving a person a chance of a few dates can completely change everything. Personality and good conversation really do mean A LOT.

4) Don’t Have A Typical Date - rollerblading anyone? Think outside the box and do something fun, or adventurous. Whether there’s a love connection or not, it will be a fun and memorable date for both of you.

5) Be Romantic - actually calling someone and saying you had a great time (not after 3 days) and bringing them flowers isn’t a bad thing! 😉



