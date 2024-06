Rod Stewart & Cyndi Lauper Perform In Napier NAPIER, NEW ZEALAND - APRIL 08: Cyndi Lauper performs at the Mission Estate Winery on April 08, 2023 in Napier, New Zealand. (Photo by Kerry Marshall/Getty Images) (Kerry Marshall/Getty Images)

What a show this will be! She’s doing a 23-city headlining tour (her Farewell Tour) and she’s coming to TAMPA! I’ll pause for you to scream..

June is Cyndi’s Birthday month, too. She’s turning 71 on June 22nd and we’ll get to see her perform here on Nov. 6th at the Amalie. Get your girls together and get ready to sing GIRLS JUST WANT TO HAVE FUN as loud as you can! It’s gonna be good....

