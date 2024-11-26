Cuban-style turkey recipe!

Time for a more flavorful bird. ¡Buen provecho! 😋

Cuban-style turkey
By Mike Kruz

This recipe is for all my people who say that their typical turkey is too dry or lacking in flavor and is their LEAST FAVORITE part of their Thanksgiving meal, with 35% of us claiming such recently.

Check out this recipe that I found YEARS AGO in the NY Post from Chef Billy Oliva from Delmonico’s Kitchen in NYC.

So what makes it “Cuban-style”? Well there’s limes, garlic, sugar cane and cilantro involved, along with a stuffing including plantains, yucca and rice. Yum!

The recipe also calls for jalapeños, which doesn’t seem very “Cuban”, but you can skip those if you opt for a less spicy bird.

Check out the recipe and more ➡️ HERE!

¡Qué rico! 😋


